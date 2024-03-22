Home / India News / Editors Guild welcomes Supreme Court stay on PIB's fact-checking unit

Editors Guild welcomes Supreme Court stay on PIB's fact-checking unit

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the PIB to identify fake news about the Union government

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Editors Guild of India on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order staying the Centre's notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to identify fake news about the Central government.

The fact check unit was notified on March 20 under Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, amid concerns voiced by civil society groups and media outlets about the possibility of its misuse for potential censorship.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"EGI welcomes the stay on the Fact Checking Unit under the IT Rules 2021, by the Supreme Court of India," the Guild said in a statement here.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the PIB to identify fake news about the Union government.

Also Read

Supreme Court stays govt notification on setting up of fact-check units

Centre's 'fact-checking unit' notification stayed by Supreme Court

PIB fact check unit busts nine YouTube channels spreading fake news

Apple threat notification probe: Company's technical experts to visit India

RRB NTPC Notification 2024: All about Non-Technical Popular Category posts

Kejriwal will continue to work as Delhi CM, to run govt from jail: AAP

Isro to test reusable space launch vehicle 'Pushpak' in Karnataka today

Election Commission publishes electoral bond data with matching numbers

Stricter norms: Govt tightens noose around scrapping facility regulations

Kejriwal arrested in excise policy-linked money laundering case: A timeline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Editors GuildSupreme CourtPress Information BureauFreedom of speechFreedom of press

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story