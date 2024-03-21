Kejriwal arrested in excise policy-linked money laundering case: A timeline

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case, on Thursday.



The probe agency reached at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest.



Here's a detailed timeline of the events leading up to the arrest of Delhi CM:

November 2021: The Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, implements a new excise policy aimed at reforming the sale and distribution of alcohol in the city. The policy draws mixed reactions from various stakeholders, with some praising its progressive measures while others criticising its potential impact on revenue and public health.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

July, 2022: Delhi's Chief Secretary reports significant violations in the policy. Acting on this, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommends a CBI probe into the violation of rules

August, 2022: Following the recommendation of Delhi LG, the CBI conducts raids targeting then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others. Shortly, the Enforcement Directorate initiates a money laundering case related to the liquor policy.

September 2022: Vijay Nair, the Aam Aadmi Party's communications head, is arrested by the CBI.

March 2023: The Enforcement Directorate arrests former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

October 2023: AAP leader Sanjay Singh is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency issues its first summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



December, 2023: ED issues second summons to Delhi CM. AAP leader Sanjay Singh is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency issues its first summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

January, 2024: ED issues third and fourth summons to AAP chief.

February, 2024: ED issues fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth summons to Kejriwal on Feb 2, 14, 23, 27 respectively.

March 16, 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha is apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate.

March 21, 2024: The ED issues ninth summons to Delhi CM. Kejriwal refuses to appear before the ED again. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court denies him protection from arrest, leading to the arrival of an Enforcement Directorate team at his residence and arresting him.



CM Kejriwal will now appeal to SC on Friday seeking an urgent hearing of his petition for protection from any coercive action by the ED, according to media reports.



While talking to media after Kejriwal's arrest, AAP's Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi. He will run the govt from jail."



Watch: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



