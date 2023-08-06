Home / India News / Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Soon after the curfew was lifted, people stepped out of their homes to purchase vegetables at Nuh Sabzi Mandi

The curfew was imposed in the district on August 1 | Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
The curfew in Haryana's Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday.

Soon after the curfew was lifted, people stepped out of their homes to purchase vegetables at Nuh Sabzi Mandi.

The curfew was imposed in the district on August 1.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced on Sunday that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts following the clashes in Nuh.

"We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention," Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), told ANI on Friday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said the culprits will not be spared.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people-iincluding around 20 policemen-iinjured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

