Maharashtra man makes threat call to Mumbai Police about bombing, arrested

The Mumbai police control room on Sunday morning had received a threat over the phone from an unidentified caller. The caller claimed the possibility of a serial blast in a local train

ANI
However, when the police official sought more information on it, the caller did not repond | Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a man from the Juhu area who had made a threat call at the Mumbai Police Control Room earlier today.

"The man who had placed a threat call at Mumbai Police control room arrested from Juhu area by Juhu Police. A case was registered against him. He had placed the call under the influence of alcohol", said the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai police control room on Sunday morning had received a threat over the phone from an unidentified caller. The caller claimed the possibility of a serial blast in a local train, according to the police.

However, when the police official sought more information on it, the caller did not repond.

"Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone", said the Mumbai police.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the police had alerted the officials.

Earlier on Saturday, a hoax bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident at Mumbai and Delhi Domestic and International Airports, officials said.

According to the police, an official of a police station in another state informed Mumbai Police Control Room regarding the claims of an unidentified caller stating the possibility of a bomb blast.

Topics :MaharashtraMumbai policeHoax bomb call

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

