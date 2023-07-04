Home / India News / Delhi HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniform for auto drivers

Delhi HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniform for auto drivers

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition and orally observed that this amounted to gross misuse of a public interest litigation (PIL)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The petitioner's counsel had earlier said prescribing a uniform curtailed the drivers' freedom of expression and also acted as a symbol of their status.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging mandatory uniforms for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition and orally observed that this amounted to gross misuse of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The high court's order came on a petition by Chaalak Shakti, a drivers' union, which has challenged mandatory uniform for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and alleged that such labelling was in violation of the Constitution.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier said prescribing a uniform curtailed the drivers' freedom of expression and also acted as a symbol of their status.

The Delhi government's counsel had said certain discipline has to be followed in relation to uniforms.

The high court had earlier asked the government counsel to clarify whether khaki or grey coloured uniform is prescribed for auto drivers in the national capital.

In its plea, the petitioner has alleged that hefty challans of up to Rs 20,000 were being imposed on drivers in the national capital for not wearing uniforms even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous.

It has submitted that there is complete ambiguity about the colour of uniform to be worn by auto drivers on duty as Rule 7 of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 prescribes khaki but the permit conditions laid down by the state authorities mandate grey.

The petition also highlighted there are dozens of prominent shades of both khaki and grey, and since no particular shade had been stipulated, the enforcement authorities enjoyed a huge discretion about who they wanted to prosecute.

It has also stated the uniform itself has not been defined so as to mean pant-shirt, safari suit or kurta-pyjama and that even specifications of fabrics, trims and accessories are also absent.

The pain and damage inflicted by the vagueness and ambiguity in respect of the uniform is immense and most of the well-known metropolitan cities such as London, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai did not prescribe any uniform for taxi drivers, the plea said.

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Framing UCC for U'khand will strengthen social fabric, says ex-SC judge

Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

India leading in spirituality, technology and economy, says PM Modi

Administration of oath to Justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman deferred: SC

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

To end tomato price jumps, India needs more than stop-gap solutions

Topics :Delhi High Courtauto rickshaw

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story