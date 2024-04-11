Home / India News / Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations: Muslims offer prayers at mosques across Delhi

Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations: Muslims offer prayers at mosques across Delhi

Eid was celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it is being celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11

New Delhi: Children at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Dressed in traditional finery, Muslims across the national capital offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

A huge congregation gathered for the morning prayers at the 17th-century Jama Masjid in the walled city and exchanged greetings and embraces.

Markets around Jama Masjid, including Chandni Chowk, Meena Bazar and Dariba Kalan, wore a festive look and saw brisk shopping for the festival.

"The message of Islam is that people of all religions should live together with love and affection. This is the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. There is no religion bigger than humanity," said Mohammad Gufran Afridi, a local resident, after offering prayers at the Jama Masjid.

After the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts, people made a beeline for eateries and restaurants selling lip-smacking dishes and also visited their neighbours, friends and relatives and shared sweet milk-based desserts like 'sewai' and 'kheer'.

Eid was celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it is being celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

