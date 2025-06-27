Elephants run amok during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, chaos erupts among devotees

Rath Yatra 2025: Panic erupted during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Thursday after a group of elephants participating in the grand procession lost control and trampled several people.

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows the terrifying moment when chaos broke out. The footage captures devotees fleeing through narrow lanes as mahouts desperately try to control the panicked elephants. One elephant is seen charging directly at the crowd, forcing people to scatter in all directions.

Chaos During Rath Yatra 2025, Watch the Video here

The incident occurred around 10:15 am on Friday in the congested Khadia area, where the Rath Yatra was making its way through packed lanes. According to The Indian Express, at least two people were injured during the commotion.

Officials told the publication that the disturbance began when a decorated elephant suddenly broke away from the procession and ran in the opposite direction. One or two more elephants also veered off route, adding to the panic among devotees. The Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is known for its elaborate scale, featuring 18 decorated elephants, around 100 trucks, devotional music troupes (bhajan mandlis), and 30 akhadas. The 16-kilometre procession route is lined with lakhs of devotees each year. This year’s Yatra included trucks transformed into thematic tableaux, showcasing diverse cultural and religious elements. Rath Yatra: AI-powered surveillance deployed for crowd control With an estimated 14 to 15 lakh people attending, authorities have deployed nearly 23,800 security personnel across the city. For the first time, an AI-powered surveillance system has been introduced to monitor crowd movement in real-time and prevent stampede-like situations, according to an official statement.