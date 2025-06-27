Home / India News / Parl panel summons Boeing officials, civil aviation secy in Air India crash

Parl panel summons Boeing officials, civil aviation secy in Air India crash

The committee is likely to conduct a detailed study of the plane crash and is planning to hold deliberations with several stakeholders, including Air India, DGCA, and Boeing

Air India plane crash
On June 12, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) crashed into a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two weeks after a Boeing Dreamliner with Air India crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, Parliament's Transport Committee has summoned Boeing officials and the Civil Aviation Secretary to appear before the panel, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
The officials have been summoned regarding the safety concerns. Citing sources, the report stated the panel intends to conduct a detailed study of the crash and will hold deliberations with several stakeholders, including Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Boeing.
 

India’s worst air tragedy in decades under investigation

 
On June 12, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) crashed into a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. The crash resulted in the loss of nearly 270 lives, including 241 people out of 242 people on board.  
 
The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha, oversees matters relating to transport and civil aviation. The panel is expected to submit a detailed report on aviation safety and investigate issues such as when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was procured and why it was selected over other aircraft, the report said.

Data extracted from black box

 
The developments come a day after the investigators probing the Air India Flight 171 crash extracted data from the black box at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said, adding that the analysis of the data is underway.
 
In an unusual move, the United Nations offered one of its investigators to India to assist in the probe of the crash. However, earlier today, Reuters reported that the central government has denied a UN investigator to join the probe of Air India flight 171.
 

Tata pledges long-term family support

 
Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons' chairman, on Thursday, announced that Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will jointly form a dedicated trust to provide long-term assistance to the families of the deceased in the accident.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana

Terror group Babbar Khalsa International's 3 operatives arrested in Mohali

Jaishankar blames Emergency-era deal for fishermen's arrests by Sri Lanka

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

3 labourers killed in building collapse in Kerala, labour dept orders probe

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaboeing dreamlinersCivil Aviation MinistryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story