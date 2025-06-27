Terror group Babbar Khalsa International's 3 operatives arrested in Mohali

An intellgence operation led by Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), successfully busted a terror module of the Pakistan's ISI-backed banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arrested three of its operatives, police said on Friday
The SSOC arrested three associates from the module, which is being operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda, according to a statement by the Punjab DGP.
Taking to X, DGP Punjab Police posted: "The group was conspiring to carry out attacks on police establishments and targeted killings in the Amritsar area. A major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives."
During the operation, two hand grenades, one Glock pistol, and ammunition were recovered. The arrested accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas, Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile.
An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and Explosives Act at Police Station SSOC Mohali. Investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, police said.
On June 26, as part of its investigation in the Babbar Khalsa International-linked grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of searches across the state as well as in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the agency said.
NIA teams carried out searches at 18 locations in the three northern states this morning, and seized various incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices and documents.
As per the NIA, the searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Kulbir Sidhu, US-based gangster Manish alias Kaka Rana, and their nodes based in India and various other countries.
Kulbir Sidhu, originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, is currently in Germany and is a key aide of designated terrorist and BKI chief, Pakistan-based Wadhawa Singh Babbar. Sidhu is also an accused in a case related to the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab, in April 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
