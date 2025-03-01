Delhi petrol pumps to deny fuel to vehicles older than 15 yrs from April 1

The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city starting April 1, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday. The decision is part of a broader effort to curb vehicular emissions and combat air pollution in the national capital.

Following a high-level meeting with officials, Sirsa said that stringent steps are being taken to address pollution concerns. Discussions centred on key policy measures, including restrictions on aging vehicles, mandatory anti-smog controls, and the transition to electric public transport.

Tech-based monitoring at petrol pumps

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said after the meeting. He also mentioned that the Delhi government would inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision.

In a bid to further control pollution, Sirsa announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in Delhi must install anti-smog guns. This measure aims to mitigate rising pollution levels in the city.

Transition to electric buses by 2025

As part of the government's shift towards cleaner transportation, nearly 90 per cent of Delhi’s public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025. These will be replaced with electric buses to promote sustainable and eco-friendly public transport.

The new directives are part of Delhi’s ongoing efforts to combat air pollution, which remains a pressing issue for the city's residents. By implementing these measures, the government aims to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

