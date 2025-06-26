Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur

According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name Operation Bihali, is currently in progress

Indian army, security forces
The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, according to the security officials.

According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name "Operation Bihali," is currently in progress.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.

Officials confirmed that contact was established with the terrorists, and the gunfight began shortly afterwards.

"The encounter started early in the morning, and the operation is going on," said Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, while speaking to the mediapersons about the ongoing operation in Basantgarh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirTerrorsimKashmir encounter

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

