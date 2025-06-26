Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Udhampur

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, according to the security officials.

According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name "Operation Bihali," is currently in progress.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.

Officials confirmed that contact was established with the terrorists, and the gunfight began shortly afterwards.