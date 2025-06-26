2 killed, 10 missing as vehicle falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

At least two people were killed, eight injured and ten others were reported missing when a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river here on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle - a tempo traveller - met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

Relief and rescue teams have reached the spot.

Two bodies have been recovered, one near the accident site and the other from the river near Rudraprayag, Satyendra Singh Bhandari, a member of the Red Cross Society rescue team told PTI.

Seven people, including three women and two children, were injured in the accident while ten others went missing, he said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.