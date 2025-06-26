Puri all set for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, Yatra starts tomorrow

The temple town of Puri is all set to witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra, 2025, that commences tomorrow.

During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities--Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra--to Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple.

The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Dayal Gangwar, talked about the preparation for the traffic control and said, "We are making 21 parking spots. At five places, we are making arrangements for a 'holding area', which accommodates people during heavy crowd. The parking spots are mainly made at 3 major places."

Technology is also being used to provide timely information. Gagwar said, "We will use apps this time, too...The people will receive more facilities." Earlier, a multi-agency mock drill was conducted at Dharamshala in front of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri to assess preparedness and coordination for any emergency.