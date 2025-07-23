Home / India News / End to misconceptions about processed foods' health impact: Chirag Paswan

End to misconceptions about processed foods' health impact: Chirag Paswan

Paswan said there is a growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods because of nuclear families and working couples

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan
Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday stressed on the need to correct false narrative that processed food are bad for health.
 
The Food Processing Industries Ministry has set up a committee in this regards, he added. Addressing a press conference to announce World Food India event, Paswan said that the level of food processing is still low in the country and there is a huge scope for growth in this sector.
 
He said this sector can boost farmers income and also provide huge job opportunities to youth. Paswan spoke about "misleading advertisements" that brand processed food as "bad".
 
False narratives are being set that processed food losses nutrients value, he added. Paswan said there is a growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods because of nuclear families and working couples.
 
Food regulator FSSAI ensures the safety of food products, he added. Paswan announced his ministry will hold flagship conference 'World Food India 2025' in the national capital during September 25-28 to showcase investment potential in this sector and realise the vision of making the country a global food hub.
 
This will be the fourth edition of World Food India. The event will be held on September 25-28 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Industry body FICCI is the national event partner.
 
He also launched a dedicated website and a mobile app for this upcoming event. The event will see participation from many countries.
 
Food Processing Secretary Avinash Joshi said, "Our sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over last decade, now it contributes almost 1/5 of agri product export in the country. Yet we recognise that substantial untapped potential remains."
 
He said the World Food India platform would help in realising this potential. Joshi noted that the earlier editions were successful and now the ministry intends to scale it further.
 
He said the event will bring together a diverse array of participants, food processors, equipment manufacturers, packaging solution providers, logistic firms, technology developers, academia, startups, retail innovators, state and central government bodies and international delegates.
 
He said one of the major highlights would be CEOs' round table. More than 100 CEOs from India and overseas will engage directly with policy makers.
 
The theme of World Food India will be based on five pillars -- Sustainability and net zero food processing; India as a Global Food Processing Hub; Frontiers in Food Processing, Products and Packaging Technologies; Food for Nutrition, Health, and Wellness; and Livestock & Marine Products - accelerating the Indian rural economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra-Sabarmati bullet train corridor to be ready by 2029: Govt

ED conducts searches at 6 locations in Hyderabad in bank-fraud case

Rahul questions PM's silence as Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim

Only staffers registered with Face App to receive Aug salary: Maha minister

Govt constitutes crisis management body to deal with major disasters

Topics :Chirag PaswanProcessed foodFSSAIFICCI

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story