Govt constitutes crisis management body to deal with major disasters

The committee shall be the apex body for dealing with the situation arising out of a major disaster, which has national ramifications

The NCMC shall give such directions as may be necessary for the proper coordination and monitoring of disaster response in the country, the notification said. | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday constituted the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by the cabinet secretary, for dealing with any situation of major disaster having national ramifications.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 8A of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), the central government constituted the NCMC.

While the cabinet secretary will be the chairperson, Union home secretary, defence secretary, secretary (co-ordination), cabinet secretariat and member and head of department, the National Disaster Management Authority, will be the members of the committee.

The committee shall be the apex body for dealing with the situation arising out of a major disaster, which has national ramifications, the notification said.

The chairperson of the NCMC may co-opt any expert or any officer either from the central government or the state government or any organisation, depending on the nature of the crisis, to assist the committee in performing its functions during a threatening disaster situation, an emerging disaster situation or a disaster.

The NCMC shall evaluate preparedness to respond to any threatening disaster situation, emerging disaster situation or disaster and give directions, where necessary, for enhancing such preparedness.

The NCMC shall coordinate and monitor actions of the concerned ministries or departments of the government of India, state governments, national authority, state authorities, governmental and non-governmental organisations in relation to disaster response.

The NCMC shall give such directions as may be necessary for the proper coordination and monitoring of disaster response in the country, the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

