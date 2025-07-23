Only staffers registered with Face App to receive Aug salary: Maha minister

Only those revenue department employees who mark attendance through the government's 'Face' app will receive the August salary, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to increase accountability, he said. The salary for August will be disbursed in September. The Union Government has made the use of Face App and geo-fencing mandatory for all revenue department employees, the minister said. "From now on, attendance will be recorded strictly from the office premises, using the app. Salaries will not be processed for those who fail to comply," he said.

A formal government resolution (GR) or order to this effect will be issued soon, Bawankule added. He was speaking after reviewing the department's operations in Raigad district. "We have started reviewing various departments to bring efficiency, transparency and citizen-centric governance. Several key issues have come to light during this process, and we are implementing a 150-day action plan to address them," he said.