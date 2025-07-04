Home / India News / India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

India's first Disneyland park proposed in Manesar, says Haryana CM Saini

Haryana CM proposes India's first Disneyland park on 500 acres in Manesar; site near Pachgaon Chowk lies along KMP Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor

Disneyland California
Currently, Disneyland parks are located in California and Florida in the US, Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Haryana is planning something big for fun and tourism. Manesar could soon be home to India’s first Disneyland-style theme park, promising to turn the state into a major hub for fun and tourism. 
The National Capital Region (NCR) could soon host India’s first Disneyland amusement park, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing a 500-acre mega entertainment hub in Manesar. The project, he said, is set to become a landmark in the state’s tourism and infrastructure development. 
The Chief Minister revealed that the site for the park has been earmarked near Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar, Gurugram district. The site is strategically situated along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.
 

‘Game-changer for Haryana’, says CM Saini

Calling the project a “game-changer”, Saini said the park will bring widespread economic, cultural, and social benefits, not just for Haryana but for the entire country. “Manesar’s proximity to Delhi, its infrastructure, and corporate presence make it the perfect location,” he said after meeting with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. 
Saini said that the objective is to leverage Haryana’s connectivity and market potential to create a world-class amusement centre. “It will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, develop infrastructure, and bring major changes in the surrounding areas,” he said. 
Gurugram, already home to several Fortune 500 companies, is a key contributor to the state’s economy. The proposed Disneyland-style park will further complement the upcoming Global City project. Saini said. “Hence, Gurugram is the most suitable location for the proposed Disneyland.” 
Currently, Disneyland parks operated by the Walt Disney Company are located in California and Florida in the United States, Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.
 

Surajkund to host more cultural events

In addition to the entertainment park, the Haryana government is working on positioning the state as a major global destination for spiritual and cultural tourism. Saini shared that the state has proposed hosting three annual melas at Surajkund, expanding the scale of celebrations at the International Gita Mahotsav, and seeking financial assistance from the Centre for the same. 
The Surajkund Mela, already an iconic event, attracts artisans, folk performers, and artists from across India and abroad. Each year, the fair focuses on the cultural traditions of a different Indian state. “The Surajkund Mela is not only a celebration of Indian diversity but also a key cultural event that promotes tourism,” Saini said.
 

Haryana eyes spiritual tourism boost

To further enrich this platform, the government also plans to organise a Diwali Mela and a Book Fair at Surajkund. “This initiative will provide an excellent platform for artisans, artists, and folk performers from local, state, national, and international levels to showcase their talent,” he said. 
Highlighting the significance of the International Gita Mahotsav, the chief minister said it offers a strong opportunity to brand Haryana as a spiritual tourism hub. “To establish Haryana as a key pilgrimage destination globally, we need active support from the Union Tourism Ministry,” he said, requesting the Centre’s help in organising the Mahotsav on a much grander scale.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics :HaryanaNayab Singh SainiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

