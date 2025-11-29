Engaging in disputes not India's nature, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said engaging in disputes is not in India's nature and asserted that the country's tradition has always emphasised fraternity and collective harmony.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that India's concept of nationhood differs fundamentally from Western interpretations.

"We do not have any argument with anyone. We stay away from disputes. Having a dispute is not in our country's nature. Being together and fostering fraternity is our tradition," he said, adding that other parts of the world evolved in situations filled with conflict.

"Once an opinion is formed, anything apart from that thought becomes unacceptable. They close doors to other thoughts and start calling it ism'," he remarked.

Bhagwat also said that India's concept of nationhood differs fundamentally from Western interpretations. "They do not understand our views about nationhood, so they started calling it 'nationalism'. Our concept of a 'rashtra' is different from the Western idea of a nation. There is no difference of opinion amongst us about whether it is a nation or not it is a 'rashtra', and it has existed since ancient times," he stressed. "We use the word nationality, not nationalism. Excessive pride about the nation led to two world wars, which is why some people fear the word nationalism," he claimed.