Ensure ban of private polluting buses in Delhi: AAP govt to authorities

The minister reviewed the implementation of air pollution control measures at the Sarai Kale Interstate Bus Terminal and found buses from other states flouting the ban imposed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rai said that a slight improvement in meteorological conditions might lead to marginal relief but urged agencies to remain alert. (Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the transport department on Friday to conduct a special drive to prevent the entry of private polluting buses into the capital.

The minister reviewed the implementation of air pollution control measures at the Sarai Kale Interstate Bus Terminal and found buses from other states flouting the ban imposed on BS IV diesel vehicles under the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan.

"We have found that private buses from other states have been violating the ban and have directed the transport department to run a special drive to check the entry of such vehicles into Delhi," he told reporters.

Citing experts' views, Rai said that a slight improvement in meteorological conditions might lead to marginal relief but urged agencies to remain alert.

Strict restrictions, including a ban on construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Centre's air pollution control plan, known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), had kicked in on November 5 after the air quality in the capital dropped to severe plus (AQI above 450) levels.

The plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles is banned under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Graded Response Action Plan, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

