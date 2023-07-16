Entry, exit gates at Yamuna Bank Metro Station open, informs DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday informed that the entry and exit gates at the Yamuna Bank Metro station have been opened as the waterlogging situation in the area has improved.

'Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station are now open', DMRC shared in a tweet.

The entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station were closed on July 13 after the approach road leading to the station became inaccessible due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna.

However, the interchange facility was available and services on the Blue Line were running as normal, as per the DMRC.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.95 metres at 10 am on Sunday.

It was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday.

Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Further, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede. The same comes as a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding due to record rainfall and the release of water into the Yamuna.