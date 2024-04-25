Home / India News / EU flagged cancer-causing chemicals in 527 Indian food products: Report

EU flagged cancer-causing chemicals in 527 Indian food products: Report

Recently, MDH and Everest spices have come under scrutiny for allegedly containing traces of ethylene oxide above permissible levels

Image by kjpargeter on Freepik
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical that led to the ban of Indian products in Hong Kong and Singapore due to its traces, has been regularly detected in Indian products by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). According to a report by Declan Herald, citing data from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), European Union food safety authorities found contamination in 527 products linked to India between September 2020 and April 2024.

These contaminations were primarily nuts and sesame seeds, herbs and spices, and dietetic foods, among other food items. Out of 527 products, 87 consignments were rejected at the border, and many others were later removed from the markets.

Data from RASFF revealed that ethylene oxide was detected in 525 food products and two feed products. While India was identified as the sole country of origin for 332, other countries were implicated in the remaining cases where the chemical was found.

Ethylene oxide, originally intended for sterilising medical devices, is now used as a pesticide and sterilising agent. Exposure to this chemical is associated with various cancers, including lymphoma and leukaemia.

Jubin George Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at Ramaiah Advanced Testing Labs, highlighted the dangers posed by ethylene glycol, a byproduct of ethylene oxide, which had previously caused deaths in Africa due to its presence in cough syrups.

Joseph also emphasised the need to explore safe alternatives, such as gamma ray treatment, and urged government bodies like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to conduct studies and encourage industries to adopt such alternatives.
Concerns were raised by an activist regarding the presence of such chemicals in exported products, emphasising the importance of stringent safety checks for products in local markets as well.

The EU has set a limit of 0.1 mg/kg for ethylene oxide following concerns over its toxicity and that of its breakdown products. Despite advisories from bodies like the Spices Board in September 2021, which urged exporters to conduct tests, the detection of 121 contaminated products in 2022 and 2023 indicates that Indian products have yet to meet the required quality standards.

Following reports from Hong and Singapore, Indian food authorities also ordered quality checks on MDH and Everest spices in the country.

Topics :Indian foodcancerFood safetyEuropean UnionBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

