Home / India News / Every 4th Indian uses cash for 25% of monthly household items: LocalCircles

Every 4th Indian uses cash for 25% of monthly household items: LocalCircles

Close to 56 per cent of the respondents polled in the survey added that around 5 to 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nearly one in every four Indians used cash for over 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases in the past 12 months, a survey by LocalCircles found. Close to 56 per cent of the respondents polled in the survey added that around 5 to 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases during the same period were transacted in cash and without a receipt. 15 per cent did not use any cash for these purchases . 

Salaries to domestic staff, personal services, home repairs, and travel were among the top categories paid in cash, without a receipt in the last 12 months, the survey found. Moreover, seven years after the demonetisation, the circulation of cash in the Indian economy and the adoption of UPI has grown.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Also Read

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

RBI continues dollar-buying spree, accumulates $16 billion since Feb

Euro's use in international payments at 3-year low, Yuan's at 5 month high

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Diwali bonus for MCD workers: We're trying to fix system, says Kejriwal

Amit Shah escapes narrowly as his vehicle touches power cable in Rajasthan

Delhi govt's 'odd-even' scheme for containing pollution mere optics: SC

Army Aviation looking at phasing out Cheetah, Chetak helicopters from 2027

IIM Calcutta Board of Governors accepts Director Uttam Sarkar's resignation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :National Payments Corporation of IndiaHouseholdscash crunh

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story