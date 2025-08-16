Ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for J&K flood victims' family, ₹1 lakh for injured

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured people in the flash flood triggered by a cloud burst in Kishtwar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures from the CM's Relief Fund.

The announcement came after CM Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families.

In a post on X, JK CMO said, "Chief Minister visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage and said the Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief. As a mark of solidarity and immediate succor, Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief from the CM's Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased. Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures. Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures. Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures. Instructions were also issued for immediate restoration of the affected infrastructure in the area."

ALSO READ: Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured Earlier in the day, J-K CM met with the families affected by the flash flood due to a cloud burst in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district. CM Abdullah also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and received a detailed briefing from Army personnel. He used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families. The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction on Thursday, killing at least 60 people.