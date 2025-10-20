Ex-Maharashtra minister, BJP leader Mahadeorao Shivankar passes away at 85

Former minister and veteran BJP leader Mahadeorao Sukhaji Shivankar died after a prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday, family sources said.
Shivankar (85) breathed his last at his residence in Amgaon in the early hours of the day, his son Vijay Shivankar said.
He was a five-time MLA from the Amgaon constituency and had represented the Chimur constituency in the Lok Sabha.
The veteran leader also served as the national president of the BJP farmers' cell.
Shivankar had announced the bifurcation of Bhandara district and the formation of the new Gondia district on January 26, 1999.
He served as the state irrigation and finance minister in the Manohar Joshi government in Maharashtra in the 1990s.
Shivankar is survived by his sons, Vijay and Sanjay Shivankar, and a daughter.
The last rites will be conducted at Sakhritla Ghat in Amgaon on Tuesday, and the funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. from Shivankar's residence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app