Ex-Telangana Minister T Harish Rao arrested in phone tapping case

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader T Harish Rao, a former Telangana minister and nephew of ex-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was arrested early Thursday morning by the Hyderabad police. The arrest came days after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him for allegedly using state intelligence to monitor the activities of G Chakradhar Goud, a real estate dealer from Siddipet.

Goud, who founded the Farmers First Foundation, claimed that the surveillance and death threats were linked to political rivalry as he gained traction among farmers in Siddipet.

Phone tapping case and allegations

The phone tapping case was initiated following a complaint lodged by Goud on December 1 at the Panjagutta police station. Goud alleged that Harish Rao had used state intelligence resources to monitor him, his family, and his associates, accusing the politician of undermining his efforts to support farmers. Harish Rao, however, denied these claims, stating that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was behind what he called a "false case" against him.

Arrest and subsequent clashes

Rao was detained at the Banjara Hills police station while accompanying BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy. This led to a confrontation between Kaushik Reddy, BRS supporters, and the police. Reddy was also taken into custody, and 20 supporters were booked for their role in the incident.

Who is Harish Rao?

Harish Rao has been a prominent figure in Telangana politics. The seven-time MLA from Siddipet is known for his significant role in the Telangana statehood movement and has faced arrest previously, most notably during the 2011 “million march.”

He was inducted into the state Cabinet when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now BRS, came to power in 2014, holding critical portfolios including Irrigation, Marketing, and Legislative Affairs.

Under his leadership, the Kaleshwaram dam project and Mission Kakatiya, a major initiative for water body restoration, were successfully implemented.

Harish Rao’s controversies

Over the years, Harish Rao has faced various controversies.

In 2018, he sparked a backlash with inflammatory remarks against TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy.

In 2022, his criticism of Andhra Pradesh’s treatment of Telangana teachers incited strong reactions from the YSR Congress Party.

His comments regarding “publicising the release of money” in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections even led to the Election Commission withdrawing permission for the Rythu Bandhu scheme's disbursement