What in the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 is upsetting the Opposition?

On Wednesday, the parliament debated the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was introduced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 9, 2024. The central government moved the bill to unify the Indian Railways Board Act, 1905, and the Railways Act, 1989, into a single comprehensive legislation aimed at improving efficiency in the overall framework of Indian Railways. The Opposition MPs strongly criticised the bill alleging that it will harm the autonomy of the railways and has potential for its privatisation.

Let’s understand what is the Railways (Ammendment) Bill 2024 and why the Opposition is not happy with it.

What is the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024?

The ‘Railways Act, 1989’ governs the functioning and administration of the Indian Railways, including provisions for organising the Railways into zones for administrative convenience. The ‘Indian Railway Board Act, 1905’ established the Railway Board as the central authority to oversee Indian Railways. Under this Act, the central government may delegate its powers and functions concerning Railways to the Board.

On August 9, 2024, the ‘Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ was introduced in the Lok Sabha. This Bill seeks to repeal the 1905 Act and integrate its provisions related to the Railway Board into the 1989 Act. According to the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons, this move aims to streamline the legal framework and eliminate the need to refer to two separate laws.

Notably, during the examination of the Railways Bill, 1986 (which later became the 1989 Act), the Joint Parliamentary Committee had recommended incorporating the provisions of the 1905 Act into the 1986 Bill. The 2024 Amendment seeks to act on this long-standing recommendation, simplifying the legislative landscape governing Indian Railways.

While introducing the Bill on Wednesday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that India’s first passenger rail service commenced in 1853, followed by the enactment of the Railways Act in 1890. He noted that the Railway Board Act was established in 1905. The government now aims to unify the Indian Railways Board Act, 1905, and the Railways Act, 1989, into a single comprehensive legislation — the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

More From This Section

Why is the Opposition unhappy with the bill?

During the discussion in the parliament, Congress MP Manoj Kumar raised concerns about the proposed Bill, stating that its passage could undermine the autonomy of Indian Railways and increase the likelihood of privatisation.

On the other hand, BJP MP Ravi Kishan supported the Bill, emphasising its intent to simplify the railway’s legal framework. He also highlighted that the railways carry a significant social responsibility.

Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya urged the government to refrain from privatising the railways and suggested that an all-party meeting should have been convened before introducing the Bill.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee voiced worries about frequent rail accidents and recommended that the government focus on reducing operating costs and enhancing passenger amenities.

Call for reinstating rail concessions

During the day-long debate in the Lok Sabha, several opposition members, including NK Premachandran of the RSP, called for the reinstatement of rail fare concessions for senior citizens. Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, demanded the resumption of concessions for journalists and SC/ST/OBC students appearing for examinations.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla alleged that the Bill’s passage could lead to the dissolution of the Railway Board and further privatisation. He noted that the public is apprehensive about the Centre’s intentions regarding the privatisation of Indian Railways.