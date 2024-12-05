President Murmu urges scientists to deal with agriculture sector challenges

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called on agriculture scientists to develop and disseminate technologies in a timely manner to deal with natural disasters, adverse effects of climate change and excessive exploitation of resources.

The President made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology (OUAT) here.

She also urged the agriculture scientists to come up with ideas to protect soil, water and environment from the adverse impact of climate change.

Agriculture is facing new challenges such as natural disasters, adverse effects of climate change, decreasing per capita farm size, and excessive exploitation of natural resources. To deal with these challenges, our scientists will have to develop and disseminate technologies timely. We have to emphasise on environmental protection, soil health protection, water and soil conservation, and better use of natural resources, Murmu said.

She noted that climate change-related issues such as rising temperatures and increase in greenhouse gases are affecting agricultural production in the country.

Agricultural scientists have an important responsibility to deal with all such issues, she said, adding, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has also emerged as new challenges for the sector.

Their (fertiliser and pesticide) effect on soil, water and the environment are a matter of concern for all. Young scientists would find solutions to solve these problems, the President said.

She, however, expressed satisfaction that over the past decade, India has achieved extraordinary success in agricultural production and exporting farm goods to other countries.

This has been possible due to the guidance of our agricultural scientists and the tireless hard work of our farmers, Murmu said.

Murmu said India's economy can be strengthened by the development of agriculture, fishery production and livestock.

The President also urged the students to contribute to the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 through their innovative ideas and dedicated actions.