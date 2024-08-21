Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Arora had filed a regular bail application seeking relief under the provison to Section 45 of the PMLA as his bail is set to expire on August 21

gavel law cases
Amit Arora had been out on interim bail since August 12, following an order by a special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail of accused businessman Amit Arora in Delhi Excise Policy case till August 30, noting his precarious health condition.

Arora had filed a regular bail application seeking relief under the provison to Section 45 of the PMLA as his bail is set to expire on August 21.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Till the next date of hearing i.e., 30.08.2024, the applicant/petitioner is granted interim bail on account of his precarious medical condition, upon his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2,00,000/- and one surety of the like amount," the court said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with Advocate Prabhav Ralli, argued for interim bail on the grounds of Arora's urgent need for hospitalisation and his prolonged detention of approximately 16 months. They also cited the recent judgment in the Manish Sisodia vs. Directorate of Enforcement case.

Recently, Arora's counsel informed the court of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that he is suffering from life-threatening diseases. The medical records indicate that on August 16, Arora was brought to a clinic with symptoms including breathlessness, cough, dyspnoea on exertion, and fever. He was subsequently referred to a hospital where he was advised to be admitted and given oxygen.

Amit Arora had been out on interim bail since August 12, following an order by a special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

Badlapur LIVE news: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Ex-principal sold dead bodies, took bribes, allege former RG Kar official

JNU V-C meets protesting students, urges them to end hunger strike

Badlapur school chose cover-up over helping parents: MSCPCR chief

In November 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessman Amit Arora in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Arora, who is the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited based in Gurugram, has been named in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this matter.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC extends interim protection of IAS Pooja Khedkar till August 29

Delhi HC to hear as PIL Swamy's plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

Swamy files PIL to quash Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, cites Brit nationality

Delhi HC restores IOA mandate on plea seeking stay on WFI's functioning

Delhi HC refuses listing of Spicejet's plea against grounding of 3 engines

Topics :Delhi High CourtPMLAMoney laundering

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story