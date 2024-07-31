Excise scam: Court extends Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha's custody till Aug 13

A court here on Wednesday extended till August 13 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till then in the case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The judge further extended the judicial custody of Sisodia and Kavitha in a related corruption case, being probed by the CBI, till August 9.

The court passed the order after the accused were produced before it on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.