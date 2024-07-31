Delhi govt meets students protest to discuss coaching centre reforms

In response to the tragic death of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, the Delhi government held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi Ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, senior officials, and representatives from coaching centres across the city attended the meeting.

Speaking to PTI, Delhi Minister Atishi said that students have tabled their concerns and feedback regarding coaching institutes, their ever-rising fees, and lack of proper infrastructure. “They also raised issues regarding room rent and poor facilities despite paying high brokerage. We have committed to including all these factors in our regulation and ensuring student participation in this process as they are key stakeholders,” Atishi said.



The state government had earlier announced its plans to introduce a bill to help regulate coaching centres in the national capital. The bill will include requirement that cover minimum infrastructure, qualifications of the teachers, as well as fees.



Students begin hunger strike

Following the incident, civil services aspirants have been protesting for three days and have now started an indefinite hunger strike. Their demands include Rs 5 crore compensation for the victims’ families, details of the FIR, a committee report within a specified timeframe, and a ban on using basements for libraries and classes.

A protesting student expressed frustration, saying, “We had hope that the administration would listen. But after four days, we realised this protest is going nowhere. We are not taken seriously and will ensure justice is served.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan stated, “We are interacting with the protesting students daily and understanding their problems. We are also writing to the authorities concerned regarding their issues.” A students’ delegation has also met Lt Governor VK Saxena with their demands.

Coaching centre deaths

The tragic incident occurred on July 27 when heavy rains caused water from a flooded drain to gush into the basement library of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, resulting in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants. The ongoing protests reflect the students' determination to see action taken to prevent such incidents in the future and to improve the overall conditions of coaching centres in Delhi.