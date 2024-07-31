Agniveer scheme will keep our forces battle-ready, young: FM Sitharaman

More From This Section

She said the scheme was introduced following consultation and approval of the armed forces. The contentious scheme has been at the centre of a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-led Opposition.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress had promised in its manifesto to scrap the scheme if it came to power. On Monday, Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for failing the Agniveers and other social groups through its Budget policy.

During the discussion on Budget in Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed his disappointment about the Budget neglecting pension for the Agniveers of the armed forces.

What is the Agniveer policy in the armed forces?

Of late, the controversial Agniveer scheme has garnered a fresh spotlight after the newly formed Narendra Modi coalition government found itself in disagreement with the policy. As the new government assumed office after the June 4 Lok Sabha elections result, National Democratic Alliance allies Janata Dal (United) and Union Minister Chirag Paswan have sought a review of the policy.

With this, the Opposition has also regularly raised the issue as it seeks to garner public support to bolster its presence in various states and Union territories in the coming elections.

The short-term program is aimed at inducting youth into the armed forces for four years with a 25 per cent retention scope. Due to several factors such as no pension policy, the scheme has been heavily criticised by the Opposition for failing to provide “economic and social security” to the soldiers.