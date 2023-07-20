Home / India News / Expecting Lankan President's visit to impart new momentum to ties: MEA

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday kicked off a two-day visit to India that is expected to impart a new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in the economic and trade sphere

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday kicked off a two-day visit to India that is expected to impart a new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in the economic and trade sphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe will hold wide-ranging talks on Friday covering all key aspects of relations between the two countries.

"We Look forward to the visit to impart a new momentum to the relationship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel last year when it was reeling under a severe economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

"This is a very important visit. It (Sri Lanka) is a neighbouring country with whom we have very important and multi-faceted relations. I do not want to prejudge the conversations that will happen," Bagchi said.

He said India has discussed with Sri Lanka the issues of closer economic cooperation including how Indian economic growth can benefit the island nation.

He also identified security issues, development cooperation and new projects as areas of engagement, adding India helped Sri Lanka to address its economic problems.

"I think this will be a good base to take forward our conversation," he said.

The Sri Lankan president was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

"Warm welcome to President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka on his maiden visit to India since assumption of the Office of President. Received by @MOS_MEA at the airport. The visit will further boost the multi-pronged India-Sri Lanka partnership," Bagchi tweeted.

Topics :sri lankaIndia-Sri Lanka

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

