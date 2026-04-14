Extreme heat: Kerala Disaster Management Authority issues public advisory

In view of rising temperatures across Kerala, the KSDMA has issued a comprehensive set of precautionary guidelines for the public to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a post on its social media handle, warned that extreme heat could lead to serious health conditions such as sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration, urging people to take adequate safety measures.

According to the advisory, the public should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

People have been advised to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient quantities of clean water even if they do not feel thirsty, while avoiding beverages like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated drinks that may cause dehydration during the daytime.

Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and using protective gear such as umbrellas, hats, and footwear while stepping outdoors have also been recommended. The KSDMA further suggested increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) to maintain hydration levels. Highlighting fire risks, the authority cautioned that markets, buildings, and waste dumping yards could be more vulnerable to fires during extreme heat conditions. It called for fire audits and strict safety precautions, especially for those residing near such locations. The advisory also noted the increased likelihood of forest fires, urging residents near forest areas and tourists to remain vigilant and strictly follow the instructions of the Forest Department.

Special guidelines have been issued for educational institutions, directing authorities to ensure access to clean drinking water and proper ventilation in classrooms and examination halls. Schools have been asked to avoid outdoor activities such as assemblies during peak heat hours and to take extra care while organising student trips. Local self-government bodies and anganwadi workers have been instructed to ensure that children are not exposed to excessive heat. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities, and those with existing illnesses, have been advised to remain indoors during peak hours. The KSDMA also urged employers, particularly delivery personnel and outdoor workers, to ensure safety measures, appropriate clothing, and rest breaks during working hours.

Officials such as police personnel and media workers have been advised to use umbrellas and ensure adequate hydration while on duty. Event organisers have been asked to provide drinking water and shade at public gatherings and, if possible, avoid scheduling events between 11 am and 3 pm. Travellers have been advised to carry water and take adequate rest during journeys, while labourers, farmers, and street vendors have been urged to reschedule work and ensure sufficient breaks. The advisory stressed that animals and pets should not be left in direct sunlight or inside parked vehicles and that adequate water should be provided to them.

The authority also emphasised water conservation and rainwater harvesting measures to address potential shortages. It further warned about the harmful effects of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can cause skin, eye, and other health issues. The highest UV index is typically recorded between 10 am and 3 pm, and people have been advised to minimise direct exposure during this period. Those engaged in outdoor occupations, including fishermen, transport workers, bikers, and tourists, as well as individuals with skin or eye conditions and weakened immunity, have been urged to take extra precautions, including the use of sunglasses, hats, and full-coverage clothing.