Amid growing tensions within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an inquiry into a decision made during Eknath Shinde’s previous administration. The move signals an escalating rift between the Shinde-led faction and Fadnavis’ BJP in the state.

According to a report by The Indian Express, On February 17, 2025, CM Fadnavis issued an order in which he emphasised some ‘irregularities’ in the state’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) schemes and selection of nodal agencies for crop procurement.

Additionally, he formed a comprehensive panel to design the ‘comprehensive policy’ to study the matter in detail and suggest possible solutions for the same.

Fadnavis highlighted irregularities

According to the report, a six member committee has been formed by the state’s Marketing Ministry under the BJP’s Jaykumar Rawal. This decision came in response to the alleged irregularities and ‘demand for money’ by procurement agencies. These agencies were approved by the previous Shide government under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme. At that time, Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar was heading the Marketing Ministry.

“While purchasing agricultural produce at the guaranteed price under the Minimum Support Scheme, some state-level nodal agencies have been found to be demanding money from various farm producers’ companies, which come under their jurisdiction, to start procurement centers,” the latest order stated, according to the report.

Govt flags procurement irregularities

The order further mentioned that these agencies, approved by the Shinde government, were “asking for money for the procurement process at the centers and illegally taking money” from them. The order highlighted another issue, saying that “some nodal institutions (responsible for procurement, storage, and distribution of agricultural produce) have more than one family member on their board of directors.”

“Considering all these factors, the state government found it necessary to adopt a comprehensive criteria/ working method for determining the state-level nodal institutions for implementing the said scheme in the state,” the order stated.

Who will head the new committee?

The new committee will be led by the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation. It will also include the managing director of NAFED in Mumbai, the state marketing director in Pune, the chief marketing officer of the state agricultural marketing board in Pune, and a former joint director from the Department of Co-Operation, Marketing & Textiles in Maharashtra.

According to the order, the committee will study and create a detailed policy on how MSP schemes under PM-AASHA should work and how SLAs should be selected.

Widening rift between Shinde and Fadnavis

Notably, this decision by the Fadnavis administration and reports of Shinde skipping several key meetings of the cabinet, hinting a widening rift among them. For example, earlier, Fadnavis, ordered to remove security covers for several Shiv Sena MLAs who were ministers earlier.

Furthermore, last week, the CM’s office ordered an inquiry into a delayed housing project in Jalna worth Rs 900 crore. It was approved for revival in 2023 by Shinde. In another action, earlier this month, the state also cancelled a BMC contract worth Rs 1,400 crore for waste collection, slum cleaning, and drainage and toilet maintenance. This contract was issued when Shinde was Chief Minister.

‘Don’t take me lightly’: Shinde warned

However, in response to all these back-to-back actions by the Fadnavis administration, Shiv Sena supremo Shinde issued not a direct but a clear warning in Nagpur. He also warned of the consequences if he was not taken seriously.

While speaking to the reporters in Nagpur, Shide said, “Do not take me lightly. I have already said this to those who took me lightly in the past. I am an ordinary party worker, but I am a worker of Bala Saheb and Dighe Saheb and so people should keep that in mind. Those who took me lightly saw that I changed the government in 2022 and brought a double engine government that people wanted…”