Fadnavis asks to remove objectionable Wikipedia content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he asked the cyber police head of the state to remove objectionable content from Wikipedia against Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire, founded by his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Historical facts should be properly projected. Any distortion will not be tolerated on any open platform like Wikipedia or social media,” Fadnavis told journalists in Mumbai.

He said, “I have asked the inspector general of the cyber cell to contact Wikipedia and bring it to their notice objectionable writing on Sambhaji Maharaj. They should be told to immediately delete these factually incorrect aspects.”

Warning of protest against incorrect info

According to a report by The Indian Express, some social organisations objected to incorrect information about Sambhaji Maharaj on Wikipedia. His followers warned that if the content was not removed, they would protest.

The controversy about King Sambhaji Maharaj started after the release of the film Chhaava. The movie, based on his life, had a dance scene that upset many people. In response, the filmmakers removed the scene.

Fadnavis on freedom of expression

Fadnavis emphasised that there is a need to be factual and truthful across all social media platforms while writing especially about historical figures. “The Wikipedia is not managed or controlled by India. In India, its volunteers hold editorial rights. We can ask them to bring some regulations to avoid controversial and factually incorrect writings on their platform,” he said.

“In the name of freedom of expression, objectionable writings cannot be allowed. At the same time, everybody has to be cautious about the sentiments of others. The social media barriers and boundaries may have been broken, but there cannot be compromise on truth and factual information,” Fadnavis added.

Who was Sambhaji Maharaj?

Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Both Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj are deeply respected in Maharashtra and across India.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was a warrior, like his father Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He fought Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for many years. Later he was executed by Aurangzeb in a battle. Sambhaji Maharaj was a scholar of Sanskrit and fought alone against Aurangzeb’s huge army for nine years. He also fought against the Portuguese in Goa to save the rights of Hindus.