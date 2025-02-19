Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi pays homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and said he will always be remembered as a nation builder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India," PM Modi wrote on X.

 

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and said he will always be remembered as a nation builder.

"The life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji, who proclaimed 'Hindavi Swarajya', was a confluence of ethics, duty and piety. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the protector of the flag of Sanatan self-respect by fighting throughout his life against the fundamentalist invaders, will always be remembered as a nation builder," Amit Shah wrote on X.

 

Union Defence Minister Rajanath Singh paid his respects to Shivaji Maharaj saying his unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people inspires us.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti. His unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire us. Shivaji Maharaj's legacy of selfless service, integrity and resilience will pave the way for prosperity and peace for coming generations," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

 

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

