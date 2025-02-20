Faecal coliform bacteria: What is it? How does it affect your health?

Millions of devotees are immersing themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganga amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. With spirituality at its peak, reports reveal that over 50 crore pilgrims have already taken the holy dip at the Sangam, marking an awe-inspiring spectacle of faith and devotion.

However, a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has raised alarming concerns. The report claims that faecal coliform bacteria are present in the holy river at Prayagraj.

This bacterial contamination is mainly caused by sewage discharge and poses serious health risks. Reportedly, the faecal coliform bacteria in the Ganga near Prayagraj is more than the safe limit of 2500 units per 100 millilitres, making it dangerous for those entering it.

Here’s all you need to know about how faecal coliform affects water quality and how dangerous it could be for human health.

What is faecal coliform bacteria?

Faecal coliform bacteria is a class of microorganisms found in the excreta or waste produced by all warm-blooded animals and humans.

Generally found inside human and animal intestines, it could possibly contaminate the holy river because of human and animal excreta in water.

Also Read

Although not all coliform bacteria are harmful, there are possibilities of the presence of other harmful pathogens like viruses, Salmonella, and E. coli. These could lead to severe illnesses.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Health risks of faecal bacteria exposure

There could be several health issues for the person bathing in water contaminated with the faecal coliform, including:

Gastrointestinal infections: These can be caused by the presence of pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella in water. Its symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

These can be caused by the presence of pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella in water. Its symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Skin and eye infections: Bathing in polluted water can lead to rashes, eye irritation, and fungal infections.

Bathing in polluted water can lead to rashes, eye irritation, and fungal infections. Typhoid and hepatitis A: Contact with this contaminated water could cause serious infections that can spread through ingestion of contaminated water, leading to long-term health complications.

Contact with this contaminated water could cause serious infections that can spread through ingestion of contaminated water, leading to long-term health complications. Respiratory issues: Inhaling water droplets that contain bacteria can also cause serious lung infections.

NGT slammed UPPCB for an old report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) slammed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on February 19 for submitting a report of old water samples, from the Sangam at Prayagraj, to the tribunal.

The NGT pointed out that the samples taken were from January 12 and slammed UPPCB stating, "Why have you filed such a huge document then? To waste our time?"

In response to this, the Additional Advocate General representing the UPPCB informed the tribunal that they will submit the recent report along with the action taken report within the week.

UP CM rejects reports of faecal coliform bacteria in Ganga

Amid all the controversy, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, reacting to reports of faecal bacteria in water, claimed that the Sangam water is suitable not just for bathing but also for 'Aachman.'

In his speech, he also mentioned that the BOD near Sangam is less than 3 and the dissolved oxygen is around 8-9. He also stated that the UP Pollution Control Board is monitoring the water quality continuously.

"The reasons for increased faecal coliform can be several, such as sewage leakage and animal waste, but the amount of faecal coliform in Prayagraj is, as per the standards, less than 2,500 MPN per 100 ml. This means that the false campaign is only to defame the Maha Kumbh. The NGT has also said that the faecal waste was less than 2000 MPN per 100 ml," he added.