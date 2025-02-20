Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aviation minister Naidu launches electronic personnel license for pilots

With this launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards modernising and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

With this launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew. China has already implemented such a facility.

The minister launched the EPL at UDAAN Bhawan here.

Implementation of Electronic Personnel License (EPL) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aligns with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India Initiative.

The adoption of EPL cements India's position as a leader in aviation innovation.

India has not only addressed the needs of its own aviation sector but has also set an example for other nations to follow.

The step aligns with the roadmap of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for modern aviation governance and reflects the nation's readiness to embrace the future.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Director-General (DG) of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

