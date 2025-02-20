Protest calling for reopening of Sterlite's Thoothukudi plant denied nod

The police in Tamil Nadu have denied permission for a protest on Thursday seeking to reopen the Sterlite Copper’s factory in Thoothukudi.

Various trade unions planned the protest to draw the state government's attention to the plight of unemployed workers in the district and to demand the reopening of closed industries, including Sterlite. The Vedanta factory was forced to shut in 2019 after police killed 13 demonstrators protesting against the plant. The Supreme Court in February 2024 declined permission to reopen the factory, citing "serious environmental violations and repeated breaches".

The protest was called by the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Tamil Nadu Eluchi Tholilalar Nala Sangam, Thoothukudi Makkal Vazhvathara Padhukappu Iyakkam, Thoothukudi Contractors Association, Thoothukudi Industrial Suppliers Association, Tamil Nadu Hindu Traders' Association, Tamirabharani Pasana Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam, Lawyer’s Association, PMT Makkal Pathukappu Sangam, Aadhi Dravidar Nala Sangam, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kalagam, Al Muslim League Party, and local fishermen, among others.

The police denied permission for the protest after two rounds of peace talks on Wednesday in Thoothukudi.

Some protesters in Thoothukudi want the implementation of a minimum support price for farmers’ produce. Their demand is similar to that of Punjab Farmers’ Association President Suraj Singh, who had undertaken a 155-day hunger strike to advocate for these issues, according to a letter by Nala Sangam.