Failure of basic maintenance: Delhi LG Saxena on coaching centre deaths

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the incident at a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar where three civil service aspirants were killed due to rain-induced flooding in the basement. The LG said the incident points to "criminal neglect" and lack of "basic maintenance" by concerned agencies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Saxena said he is deeply anguished by the incident of death of the civil services aspirants. "That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable," he said in a post on X.

"Reportedly 7 other citizens have died due to electrocution in the past few days. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. You are in my thoughts and prayers," he said.

Saxena said he has been keeping a close watch over the situation and has monitored the rescue operations by Delhi Police and the fire department personally.

"These incidents clearly points towards criminal neglect & failure of basic maintenance & administration by concerned agencies & departments," he said in another post.

More From This Section



"Drainage in the city and related infrastructure, as also required efforts and endeavours to address these have apparently collapsed, Saxena said.

He added that the incident is indicative of the "larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to during the last decade or so".

The role of coaching institutions and landlords in not ensuring basic safety of students, who pay hefty fees and rents, away from their homes needs to be looked into, the LG said.

"What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over. I have asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday," he added.