Farmers' protest: Govt to hold talks, section 144 in Delhi-NCR. 10 updates

Delhi-NCR is bracing for a major farmers' protest, the 'Delhi Chalo' march, on Tuesday as the region remains under heavy security deployment and prohibitory orders. The march is being organised by about 200 farmers' bodies from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce and resolving other issues.

Notably, the demand for MSP-linked law was one of the conditions set by the farm unions while withdrawing their 2021 year-long agitation.

10 updates on farmers' protest: 1) The Centre has invited the farm bodies for a discussion on the demands on Monday. However, the Centre's efforts to intensify security measures on Delhi borders to prevent the march from entering the national capital, has invited heavy criticism from farm bodies and the Opposition parties.







2) The Monday meeting will be the second in five days. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold the meeting with the representatives in Chandigarh. The previous meeting took place on Thursday in the city, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was the mediator.

What are the farmers' demands



READ: Don't divide Punjab and India, says Mann; criticises Haryana's barriers 3) The protest is aimed at seeking the fulfilment of various demands, including the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. The farm bodies are also seeking pensions for farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of police cases from the 2021 agitation, farm debt waiver, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among other issues.

Section 144 imposed in Delhi, Haryana 4) Citing law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed in many districts of Delhi and Haryana. North-east Delhi and borders with UP are also facing the prohibitory orders. Large gatherings have been banned in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas of Delhi till March 11.

5) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited borders to take stock of the situation. On the measures, the Delhi police said that the farmers are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. "In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an official order issued on Sunday.

Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders under heavy security 6) About 5,000 security personnel remain deployed in Delhi. Visuals emerged ahead of the march, showing cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers and concrete to block the roads. Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders are facing intensified security checks in view of the situation. Some reports claimed that central armed forces may also be deployed on these three border areas. At the borders, the police personnel will also be equipped with anti-riot gears. Delhi traffic police issues advisory for February 13 protest



READ: Traffic restrictions in place at Delhi borders ahead of farmers' march 7) Traffic will also remain heavily regulated in many areas on Tuesday. The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory to expect diversions around the Singhu border for all types of vehicles. Similar regulations will be seen at the Tikri border.

Mobile internet suspended in parts of Haryana, curfew in Chandigarh 8) Haryana sealed the state's border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind and Fatehabad districts with concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires to prevent the protest. Section 144 has been imposed in Chandigarh for 60 days by the authorities. The prohibitory orders were imposed in 15 districts of Haryana, banning any demonstrations. According to an order issued on Saturday, mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services also remain suspended in several districts of Haryana till February 13.

9) On the move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, asking him not to "create a border between India and Punjab." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge have also doubled down their criticism against the Centre for "cheating" farmers and appealed for public support for the protest.