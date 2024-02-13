Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

However, these stations are not closed as entry and exit of passengers are permitted through other gates. DMRC also said, "Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Service Update A few gates may be closed in following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational. 1. Central Secretariat 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Udyog Bhawan 4. Patel Chowk 5. Mandi House 6. Barakhamba Road 7. Janpath 8. Khan Market 9. Lok Kalyan Marg

Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders during the farmers' march to the national capital.

According to ANI, commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.





READ: Farmers' protest: Police fire tear gas, detain agitators heading to Delhi Given the "Delhi Chalo" march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and containers' walls.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic has been seen on Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders since 7 am.

Notably, the Police have also made makeshift jails in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)