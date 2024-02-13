Home / India News / Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers protest: Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders

Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Farmers' protest: Due to the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at nine stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning., the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. The gates have been shut due to security arrangements on the instruction of the Police.

Farmers protest: List of metro stations with one or more gates shut According to a post by DMRC on social media platform X, one or more gates at nine stations, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg and Barakhamba Road, have been closed on Tuesday.

However, these stations are not closed as entry and exit of passengers are permitted through other gates. DMRC also said, "Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Service Update

A few gates may be closed in following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational.

1. Central Secretariat
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Udyog Bhawan
4. Patel Chowk
5. Mandi House
6. Barakhamba Road
7. Janpath
8. Khan Market
9. Lok Kalyan Marg

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 13, 2024


READ: 'Delhi Chalo': People are ready, waiting for direction, says farmer leader

Massive traffic jams in and around Delhi
Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. 

Traffic crawled at a snail's pace in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning as police placed multiple layers of barricades on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders during the farmers' march to the national capital.

According to ANI, commuters had a harrowing time as they battled traffic jams, with Delhi being turned into a fortress to thwart the entry of farmers.

Given the "Delhi Chalo" march, the police have intensified security at the city's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and containers' walls.

READ: Farmers' protest: Police fire tear gas, detain agitators heading to Delhi

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic has been seen on Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders since 7 am. 

Notably, the Police have also made makeshift jails in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Delhi traffic updates: Advisory issued for these roads in national capital

Farmers' protest: Police fire tear gas, detain agitators heading to Delhi

Another IIT aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case so far in 2024

Delhi traffic updates today: Advisory issued over farmers' protest. Details

Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into jail

'Aastha' train carrying 2,000 pilgrims flagged off from Goa to Ayodhya

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Farmers Marchfarmers protestFarmers MSPDelhiDelhi Metrofarmers' protest

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story