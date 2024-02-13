'Delhi Chalo': People are ready, waiting for direction, says farmer leader

Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers on Tuesday, farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh said that the people are ready adding that as soon as they get the direction, they will march forward.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher held a meeting with farmer unions in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking to ANI, Lakhwinder Singh said, "The people are ready and the meeting is also happening. We don't wish to cause inconvenience to the common man. As soon as we get the direction after the meeting, we will march forward."

When asked about the talks with the government, Singh said that they never denied discussing with the authorities.

"We never deny for a discussion. Whenever they called, we went because after that they blamed us for not talking. However, if they want to see our potential, then earlier also we have shown and now also we will show," the farmer leader said.

"The farmers will not step back. It's been three years, and till now our demands remain unfulfilled. We don't have any other solution but to protest," Singh added.

The meeting between the farmer union leaders and the government ended in a stalemate with no common ground in sight.

At the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda said he remains hopeful of a breakthrough, adding that the Centre wants to arrive at a resolution through dialogue.

Speaking to the reporters here after holding a fresh round of talks with the protesting farmer leaders, the Union Minister informed that while a breakthrough wasn't achieved, a broad consensus was reached on most of the issues of contention.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

Meanwhile, massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital because of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies.

Multi-layered barricading has taken place at these borders to restrict the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

As per the police, a robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff and battalions, are keeping a vigil to maintain law and order and address any untoward incidents.

Speaking to ANI on the extensive security in place, Ankit Singh, DCP of the North East District on Monday said, "Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border. If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely."

"We have CAPF, Crime Branch staff, Batallions staff and other units. We have more than 2000 personnel strong force in the district," the DCP said.

Farmers are demanding the enactment of a law to guarantee MSP for crops as recommended by the National Commission on Farmers led by M S Swaminathan in 2005, a waiver on farm loans across the country, and withdrawal of cases against them during the 2020-21 stir against now-re- pealed three agricultural laws.

They are also demanding a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for every farmer; a grant of land in Delhi for building a memorial for farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests and stricter action against the accused on October 3, 2021 violence whenfour farmers were mowed down by a vehicle.