FDA seizes Rednex stock in Pune after children deaths linked to cough syrup

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken strict action following reports of multiple deaths of children in other states allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup. Reportedly, authorities have launched a comprehensive inspection of all cough syrup manufacturing units across the state.

Rednex pharma stock seized in Pune

In a related move, the FDA conducted a raid in Pune and seized a large stock of cough syrup suspected to contain hazardous levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a poisonous industrial chemical, according to a report in Pune Pulse.

The raid targeted the premises of Rednex Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., the manufacturer of the syrup ‘RespiFresh TR’, according to Pune Pulse. Preliminary investigations indicate that the syrup could be unsafe for consumption, prompting immediate action from authorities. The seized stock from Rednex Pharma in Pune is valued at ₹13 lakh, reported ANI.

"In Pune, we have seized Rednex Pharma stock worth ₹13 lakh. Additionally, a drive has been initiated to inspect local manufacturers to ensure compliance with standards, including surprise visits. Legal actions will be taken against violators,” said Girish Hukare, Joint Commissioner for Drugs at FDA Pune, as quoted by ANI. Hukare also clarified that syrups linked to deaths in other states are not available in Maharashtra, but as a precaution, all samples are being tested thoroughly. Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: Latest updates The FDA action follows the tragic death of 22 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, who reportedly suffered kidney failure after consuming toxic Coldrif cough syrup.

In response, Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested G Ranganathan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, in connection with the adulterated cough syrup case. The drug factory has also been sealed. The Union Health Ministry confirmed that one batch of Coldrif, manufactured by Sresan Pharma, contained 48 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG). In addition, 2 other syrups manufactured in Gujarat, 'Respifresh TR' and 'Relife', were reportedly found to have DEG levels slightly above the prescribed limit. Following the incidents, India’s drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has requested a list of cough syrup manufacturers from all states and UTs.