Soon, Delhi residents can apply for birth, caste certificates via WhatsApp

Nearly 50 services of different departments have been identified, for which one can apply through WhatsApp

The users will be able to interact with a bilingual chatbot -- in Hindi and English.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
The Delhi government is working to provide several of its services in a faceless manner, with documents like birth and caste certificates being applied for and delivered using WhatsApp, officials said on Thursday.

Nearly 50 services of different departments have been identified, for which one can apply through WhatsApp, they said.

Under the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative, various services that can be currently applied for online, will be brought to WhatsApp using artificial intelligence, said a senior government officer.

The users will be able to interact with a bilingual chatbot -- in Hindi and English -- that will help them apply for services and documents such as birth and caste certificates, upload necessary papers, and pay the fees, he said.

The project is being prepared by the Information Technology Department, which used to operate the doorstep delivery of government services under the previous regime in Delhi.

In order to execute the WhatsApp services model, a dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring and management of the departments' interactions with the applicants, he said.

The project will be implemented by a tech company that will be engaged by the government to design and and deploy the system, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

