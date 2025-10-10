India launches National Red List Assessment to map species extinction risk

India on Thursday launched a National Red List Assessment initiative to accurately assess the conservation status of its species and fulfil commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
The National Red List Roadmap, unveiled at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, will create a nationally coordinated red-listing system to support conservation planning, policy making and threat mitigation, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said.
Singh presented India's Vision 2025-2030 for the National Red List Assessment, a framework prepared by the Zoological Survey of India and the Botanical Survey of India in collaboration with IUCN-India and the Centre for Species Survival.
He said the programme aims to publish National Red Data Books for both flora and fauna by 2030, using IUCN-aligned scientific guidelines.
Speaking at the launch, the minister highlighted India's rich biodiversity, noting that the country, though it covers only 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, hosts nearly 8 per cent of global plant species and about 7.5 per cent of global animal species, with a high share of endemic species.
He said the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, strengthened in 2022 to include species listed under CITES, provides a legal backbone for conservation.
The government said the NRLA will be led by the environment ministry, with ZSI and BSI as nodal agencies.
The exercise will bring together taxonomists, conservation biologists and subject experts to ensure precise species identification and evidence-based conservation decisions.
The minister also emphasised the importance of documenting traditional knowledge as part of conservation efforts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app