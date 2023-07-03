Home / Companies / News / FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before ED

FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before ED

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

Further details of the case in which Ambani was summoned were not immediately known.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Also Read

Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in Andhra: Ambani

Reliance to invest in 10 GW of renewable solar energy in Andhra: Ambani

Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow dreams, take up sports: Nita Ambani

VE Commercial Vehicles reports 6.5% rise in sales at 6,715 units in June

Manganese major MOIL sees record quarterly production in April-June 2023

Govt calls off strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, scraps firm's bid

Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand

Settl FY23 revenue jumps two-fold to Rs 17cr, to add 3,000 beds by March

Topics :FemaFEMA casesAnil AmbaniReliance ADAGYES Bank

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story