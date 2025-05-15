Home / India News / FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

Shah again apologised for his controversial remarks against the army officer and said that he respects 'sister Sofia' and the army

Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP minister
The minister apologised after the High Court reprimanded him and ordered to register an FIR against him | Image: X/@KrVijayShah
Press Trust of India Bhopal/Indore
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, following the orders of the state High Court, an official said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against Tribal Welfare Minister Shah following the orders of the HC.

Meanwhile, Shah again apologised for his controversial remarks against the army officer and said that he respects 'sister Sofia' and the army.

ALSO READ: HC orders case against MP minister for remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

The minister apologised after the High Court reprimanded him and ordered to register an FIR against him. After the court order, the demand for the immediate dismissal of Shah from the cabinet intensified.

In a video shared on X, Shah said, "The sentiments of every society have been hurt by my recent statement. For that, I am not only ashamed, sad from the heart, but also apologise."  He described Colonel Sofia as "the sister of the country" and said that she has worked above caste and society while performing her national duty.

ALSO READ: Insult to army: Cong slams BJP over MP minister's remarks on Col Qureshi

A police officer said that on the orders of the High Court, an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station.

Also Read

Premium

Turkish businesses under lens after country backs Pak in clash with India

Premium

Operation Sindoor showcased national air defence capability: Govt sources

India says it has concerns over Turkiye's help to Pak during Op Sindoor

Premium

Datanomics: Pakistan's defence expenditure exceed its IMF bailouts

Premium

India-Pakistan tensions: Back home, border area workers wait and watch

Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed to PTI that the FIR has been registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

ALSO READ: Qureshi, Singh, 'Nari Shakti': The face of India's response to terrorists

Shah made the controversial statement during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without taking Qureshi's name.

Colonel Qureshi had shared the details of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian Armed Forces in regular press conferences. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also accompanied her during these press conferences.

After a huge controversy arose over this statement, Shah, earlier in the day, said that if anyone is hurt by his words, he is ready to apologise 10 times. He also said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CUET-UG cancelled in conflict-hit J&K for 2nd day over technical glitch

10 militants killed in Manipur's Chandel district, operation underway

'Each drop must count': Delhi water minister targets big water users

SC questions bar on LGBT+ persons from blood donation, seeks expert opinion

BCI amends rules, restricts foreign lawyers to non-litigious matters

Topics :Operation SindoorMadhya PradeshIndia-Pak conflictBJP MLAs

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story