Who is Col Sophia Qureshi, Army officer who briefed on Operation Sindoor?

Who is Col Sophia Qureshi, Army officer who briefed on Operation Sindoor?

Sofia Qureshi holds the distinction of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise

Hailing from Gujarat, Qureshi is a postgraduate in Biochemistry. She comes from a military background. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while her husband is an officer from the Mechanised Infantry | Photo: X@SpokespersonMoD

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday. The details of the military strike were shared in a joint press briefing.
 
Notably, two women officers were part of the press briefing, which was headed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The women officers are Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
 

Who is Colonel Sofia Qureshi? 

 
Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. She holds the distinction of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise. 
 
 
In 2016, she also led the Indian team at ‘Exercise Force 18’, India's largest-hosted foreign military drill. It is worth noting that Qureshi was the only female commander among 18 participating contingents. 

Hailing from Gujarat, Qureshi is a postgraduate in Biochemistry. She comes from a military background. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while her husband is an officer from the Mechanised Infantry. 
Her past stints include serving at the United Nations' Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) for six years and a notable time in the United Nations Mission in Congo (2006). 
 
Qureshi described her peacekeeping duties as supporting humanitarian efforts in conflict zones and involving the monitoring of ceasefires. Calling it a "proud moment", she encouraged women in the armed forces to "work hard for the country."  

Operation Sindoor

 
The launch of missile strikes at nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan following the terror attack and announced a series of punitive measures against its neighbour, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelling visas of all Pakistani nationals under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). 
     

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

