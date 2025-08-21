Home / India News / FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

The police constable fell in front of Gandhi's vehicle on Tuesday while the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Gandhi could be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Nawada (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An FIR has been registered against the driver of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle, which had hit a police constable in Bihar's Nawada district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra' two days ago, police said on Thursday.

The police constable fell in front of Gandhi's vehicle on Tuesday while the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra.

Yes, a case has been registered against the driver. Further details will be made known in due course, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone.

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

The SP had earlier said the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet", and sustained injuries.

The BJP shared a video clip claiming that the policeman was crushed by the vehicle.

Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Gandhi could be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep.

After offering water to the constable, who was visibly in pain, walking with a limp, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha made him take a seat in his vehicle as it moved further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament clears Online Gaming Bill on last day of Monsoon Session

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as IYC Kerala president amid misconduct probe

Court to hear Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute on Aug 28

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

LS adjourned sine die, Om Birla cites disruptions for low productivity

Topics :Rahul GandhiBiharBihar governmentBihar police

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story