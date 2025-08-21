FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

An FIR has been registered against the driver of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle, which had hit a police constable in Bihar's Nawada district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra' two days ago, police said on Thursday.
The police constable fell in front of Gandhi's vehicle on Tuesday while the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra.
Yes, a case has been registered against the driver. Further details will be made known in due course, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone.
The SP had earlier said the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet", and sustained injuries.
The BJP shared a video clip claiming that the policeman was crushed by the vehicle.
Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Gandhi could be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep.
After offering water to the constable, who was visibly in pain, walking with a limp, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha made him take a seat in his vehicle as it moved further.
