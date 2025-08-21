FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

An FIR has been registered against the driver of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle, which had hit a police constable in Bihar's Nawada district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra' two days ago, police said on Thursday.

The police constable fell in front of Gandhi's vehicle on Tuesday while the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra.

Yes, a case has been registered against the driver. Further details will be made known in due course, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone.

The SP had earlier said the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet", and sustained injuries.